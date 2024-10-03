Justice delayed is justice denied: Martinez Zogo trial requires some seriousness

The Directorate General of External Research (DGRE) continues to assert its right to be a civil party in the case of Martinez Zogo’s murder. During a hearing on September 30 before the Military Tribunal, the intelligence agency, whose agents are charged with kidnapping, torture, and murder, once again submitted a request to be recognized as a civil party.

This request was previously rejected by the court in August, forcing the DGRE to take its place on the defendants’ bench. At the hearing, DGRE lawyer Claude Assira announced the filing of a new request, stating that while the DGRE acknowledged the rejection of the previous application, it was reintroducing the matter to avoid being held civilly responsible.

The move irritated defense lawyers, who argued that the issue had already been settled by the Military Tribunal. They accused the DGRE and Assira of “rebellion” against the court by persisting in positioning themselves as a civil party alongside the public prosecutor. To the surprise of many, Assira even countered the exceptions raised by the defense, as a civil party lawyer might. “Assira wants the defendants to be convicted, when it would actually be in his client’s interest for them to be acquitted,” remarked defense lawyer Jacques Mbuny with irony.

The DGRE, the country’s most influential intelligence service, is trying to avoid the administrative and financial consequences that would follow a guilty verdict. If DGRE agents are convicted, it would imply that they acted in line with the agency’s procedures, potentially obligating the DGRE to pay damages to the family of the murdered journalist.

Source: Sbbc