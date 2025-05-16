US: Cameroonian charged in complex money laundering and elder fraud scheme

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old Cameroonian citizen involved in a money laundering and elder fraud conspiracy, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Leslie Kibula Bongajum faces one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Bongajum is the fourth Cameroonian national charged in connection with a transnational criminal organization conducting elder fraud scams and laundering stolen money. Three other Cameroonian nationals, 38-year-old Sylas Nyuydzene Verdzekov of Chino Hills, 44-year-old Lovert Che of Lomita, and 29-year-old Mustapha Nkachiwouo Selly Yamie of Inglewood, were arrested in Southern California on February 27 and charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The criminal complaint alleges that from at least November 2021, Bongajum, Verdzekov, Yamie, Che, and their co-conspirators created fake identification documents and established at least 36 shell companies in California. These companies, which conducted no legitimate business, were used to further their criminal activities.

Source: Mountain Democrat