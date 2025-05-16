Gabon’s deposed leader Ali Bongo and family given asylum in Angola

According to intelligence sources, Gabon’s former head of state Ali Bongo and his family left Libreville on Thursday 15 May 2025 for Angola.

His arrival has been confirmed by the Angolan presidency.

Ali Bongo and his family were discreetly exiled by the new strongman in Libreville after intensive negotiations led by President João Lourenço, President of Angola and current Chairman of the African Union.

The Bongo family left the country on the night of 15 to 16 May 2025 aboard an aircraft flying the Angolan colours.

This highly confidential exit comes just a few days after the Angolan President’s private visit to Libreville on 12 May, where he met Ali Bongo at the La Sablière residence. This meeting, images of which were briefly broadcast by the Angolan presidency, now appears to be the diplomatic prelude to the departure operation.

By Rita Akana with files