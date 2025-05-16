Biya preparing to exit

Amid a secret scheme to widen patronage and appoint a dauphin, President Paul Biya (92) is at last preparing his exit from the political stage in Yaoundé.

Top regime advisors are at work on reforms designed to broaden representation and increase the accountability of government through more parliamentary seats and new posts, according to sources close to the dictator.

The private political consultation started following the arrival of a delegation from the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria in Yaoundé on 7 April to investigate several cases of mismanagement of funds granted to the Biya Francophone regime.

Source: Africa Confidential