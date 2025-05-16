Football: Emmanuel Kunde dies aged 68

African football has been struck with yet devastating news following the death of one of its revered sons Emmanuel Kunde, heralded as one of the greatest defenders of all time from Africa.

Former Cameroon international Emmanuel Kunde passed away at the age of 68, on Friday, May 16 leaving behind a legacy that helped shape African football across two golden decades.

According to initial reports, the legendary centre-back went to bed on the evening of Thursday, May 15, and tragically never woke up. His remains have been deposited at the Yaoundé Central Hospital mortuary, pending further announcements from the family.

Among the many tributes pouring in, Cameroon FA president and African football icon Samuel Eto’o shared his sorrow via Instagram, using sad face emojis to mourn the fallen legend. Meanwhile, UK-based Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana also expressed deep shock at the news, stating: “This is sad to hear. What happened?” He went on to describe Kunde as a footballer whose game intelligence and physicality made life miserable for even the most clinical strikers.

Who is Emmanuel Kunde? Kunde’s name resonates across generations not just because of his decorated CV but due to the commanding aura he brought to the game. Known for his strength, tactical intelligence, and versatility, he operated primarily as a central defender, but was equally effective as a defensive midfielder.

He remains Cameroon’s fifth-most-capped player and, remarkably, is also among their top 10 goal scorers — a rare feat for someone in his position. His eye for goal, especially in set-piece situations, became a signature weapon for the Indomitable Lions.

Kunde was instrumental in Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations triumphs in 1984 and 1988. On the world stage, he represented his country at the 1982 and 1990 FIFA World Cups, with the latter tournament marking Cameroon’s historic run to the quarter-finals, a first for an African nation. He began his football journey at Mbankomo FC before featuring for clubs such as Canon, Tempête de Nanga-Eboko FC, Provenance, and Olympic Mvolyé. Following his retirement from active play, Kunde took his leadership skills to the dugout, managing teams including PWD Bamenda, Canon Yaoundé and US Bitam across two spells.

