Southern Cameroons Interim Gov’t to announce new confrontation tactics with French Cameroun occupiers until independence

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government will announce a new phase of self defense against Cameroon government army soldiers in Ambazonia homeland vowing confrontation with occupiers from La Republique du Cameroun until the liberation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government (IG) Comrade Dabney Yerima in a press briefing late on Wednesday said Ambazonia Interim Government sees serious confrontation as the only option that guarantees the freedom, dignity of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Yerima assured Ground Zero commanders in Manyu, Bui, Kupe Manenguba, Fako and Ndian counties that the big rubber gun it’s on its way coming and will get to them soonest. “To all Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces, you and our suffering people are facing a new page in which the weapons of the Amba revolution will reach all the French Cameroun occupation forces and its bases in any part of our Ambazonia homeland,” Dabney Yerima furthered.

Hailing the recent attack in Bui County against the French Cameroun government occupation forces the exiled Southern Cameroons leader added that Ambazonia Self Defense Force has the legal and national right and popular support for all of that, but should not target aid workers and the clergy.

Elsewhere in his remark, Vice President Dabney Yerima stated that the Southern Cameroons struggle is a Southern Cameroons decision, and its choice is the choice of the Ambazonian people, and it will continue until Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia is liberated from the filth of the French backed French Cameroun occupation.

By Chi Prudence Asong






