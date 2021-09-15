Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima vows to stop conflicting IG signals from US front line leaders

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has pledged to pursue the issue of unauthorized lockdown of Ambazonia territory by some front line leaders in the USA and to caution the US based Southern Cameroons principal actors to be mindful of the sufferings of Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero.

“Continuing to act as if the Southern Cameroons quest for independence is a Nollywood movie is what is keeping the international community away from our struggle” Dabney Yerima said on Tuesday.

Yerima made the remarks during a meeting of the special committee responsible for Ground Zero Self Defense Operations.

“The Ambazonia Interim Government is committed to its intrinsic duty to liberate the people of Southern Cameroons legally, politically and internationally,” Vice President Yerima stressed.

He also highlighted the necessity of proper consultation before any major decision is made public keeping the memory of all Southern Cameroons martyrs alive.

During the meeting, which was hosted by the Southern Cameroons Department of Foreign Affairs and attended by the representatives of several Ambazonian European think tanks, the participants expressed their views with regard to the unauthorized lockdown of the homeland and concluded that Southern Cameroonians should ignore politics and embrace liberation.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai