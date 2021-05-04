Southern Cameroons Crisis: Scores of Cameroon gov’t soldiers Killed in explosions in Muyuka and Batibo

A double bombing in the Southern Cameroons towns of Muyuka and Batibo has reportedly killed scores of Cameroon government army soldiers.

Ambazonia Restoration Force is suspected to have carried out the blast in the two locations of the North West and the South West regions.

Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered from witnesses that the Muyuka attack took place early today Tuesday 4 of May 2021 while that of Batibo followed suit after the Central Command directing troops deployed to Bamenda had turned its attention to the happenings in Fako Division.

Although the Cameroon military is maintaining a kind of deliberate silence on the death toll, witnesses at the scenes in Muyuka and Batibo say they counted at least 37 bodies.

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government with its well organized Ambazonia Restoration Force whose mission is to establish an independent state of Southern Cameroon, have stepped up guerrilla attacks recently amid a heightened offensive by the Francophone dominated Cameroon government army under the 88-year-old President Biya.

Five Cameroon government soldiers were killed and several injured and dozens missing recently when Ambazonia Restoration Forces also known as the Marines of Bambalang in the North West Region attacked a military base inside French Cameroun territory.

The Ambaz fighters successfully dislodged Cameroon government troops from their barracks in Menfung in the Ngalim district after a gunfight.

By Fon Lawrence





