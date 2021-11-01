Southern Cameroons Crisis: Another explosive goes off in Bui Division

Another explosive has gone off in Lasin, Bui Division, Northwest region of Cameroon, throwing the occupants of the targeted vehicle who were gendarmarie officers into the air.

The explosive went off on Monday after a similar incident in Buea in the Southwest region where a taxi was hit by an IED on Monday in the morning.

The targeted vehicle in Bui Division was damaged while its occupants had only mild injuries. The Yaounde government has recently increased the number of soldiers in the northwest region because of the increased violence but the deployment is unfortunately not delivering the expected results.

The use of IEDs in Cameroon’s dirty war has increased over the last four months, and it seems Southern Cameroonian fighters are now using mostly IEDs which, in their opinion, have proven to be very effective against the country’s military whose morale has taken a nosedive.

A source in the nation’s capital, Yaounde, has told the Cameroon Concord News Group that government officials are confused and do not know how to handle this new situation which is sending many young army soldiers to an early grave.

The war in Cameroon, which started as a disagreement between the Yaounde government and lawyers and teachers of English expression, is already into its fifth year, has already resulted in the death of some 10,000 Cameroonians, with army soldiers accounting for about 35% of the deaths.

The war has also resulted in massive displacements, with more than half a million of English-speaking Cameroonians seeking refuge in many regional countries, especially in Nigeria which borders Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda