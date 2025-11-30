Southern Cameroons: 2 soldiers killed in attack in Bamenda

Two soldiers were killed Sunday in an explosion in the country’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest, a security source said.

A military convoy driving through the region’s chief town of Bamenda stepped on an improvised explosive device planted along the road. The blast killing two soldiers on the spot.

“Some of our brave soldiers were also injured and rushed to the hospital. Our soldiers are pursuing the terrorists behind such a coward act,” the source said, adding that separatist fighters known to be active in the region were responsible for the attack.

The Cameroon army has reinforced security in the region with additional troops to secure voting in the country’s regional elections, which began early Sunday.

Cameroon has been experiencing an armed separatist conflict in its English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017, as separatists want to create a new nation.

Source: Xinhuanet