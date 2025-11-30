Voting for Cameroon’s regional elections kicks off

Voting for Cameroon’s regional elections began early Sunday, with polling starting nationwide at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) and set to end at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) local time.

In the capital Yaoundé and commercial capital of Douala, a Xinhua reporter observed on site that municipal councilors and traditional rulers who make up the electoral college queued outside polling stations.

Officials of the national electoral body, Elections Cameroon, told Xinhua that voting which took place in 58 divisional headquarters of the country began “without any problems.”

Municipal councilors and traditional rulers will elect 900 regional councilors to serve five-year terms, with 90 in each of the country’s 10 regions.

The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement has submitted candidates in all 58 electoral constituencies and is running unchallenged in several of them.

In 2020, Cameroon held its maiden regional election.

