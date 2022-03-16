SOBA UK and Saint Joseph’s Feast Day Celebration: When, Where and why

The Feast of Saint Joseph as a custom was adopted by the Vatican and in 1570; the Holy Father Pope Pius V extended its use to the entire Roman Rite.

From the late 19th century through the middle of the 20th century, Saint Joseph’s Feast Day was established to honour St. Joseph as the spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the step-father of Jesus Christ.

Ex-students of Saint Joseph’s College Sasse in Cameroon will join the rest of the world in celebrating the feast day for St. Joseph – which falls on March 19th each year.

To the Sasse Old Boys in the United Kingdom, it is a Patronal Feast Day!

SOBA UK’s tables specially decorated for the 2022 Saint Joseph’s Feast Day have all arrived the city of Manchester, and the Sasse Old Boys are all heading for the celebration mindful of the fact that what will not be placed on the tables is any dish which contains meat because this holiday occurs during Lent.

For the first time ever in the history of SOBA UK, four Roman Catholic clerics from the Mill Hill Missionaries would be joining Sobans in Manchester. Mill Hill Missionaries were the founders of St Joseph’s College Sasse.

SOBA UK members will use this year’s celebration to give thanks to St Joseph and ask him to continue to guide and protect their association and its members.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Leicester