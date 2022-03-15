Termination of French Cameroun military presence in Ambazonia only a matter of time

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government says the presence of Francophone army soldiers in Ambazonia homeland is temporary whose termination is only a matter of time.

Dabney Yerima made the comment on Monday during a conversation with the Cameroon Concord News Group.

The exiled Ambazonia leader said he recently endorsed a campaign across the entire Ambazonia territory for self defense units to use explosives against the occupying forces and their agents.

Yerima also asserted that in the days ahead French Cameroun civil administrators and troops loyal to the Biya French Cameroun regime will get to witness the bravery of the Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards.

Dabney Yerima noted that Amba fighters who surrendered their weapons were now regretting. He added that the enemy is arrogant and only interested in rendering the people of Southern Cameroons weaker.

Yerima, meanwhile, furthered that Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero will become stronger in all areas, including fire power and devotion.

By Chi Prudence Asong