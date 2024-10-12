Paul Biya: Nigerians making a mockery of Cameroonians

Over the last week, news about Biya’s death has been trending online and many around the world hold that it is time for Cameroon to have a brand new leadership.

Biya is old and at 91, there is very little he can deliver to the people of Cameroon. For 42 years, Biya has mismanaged the country, opening the door for corruption and embezzlement which are today the country’s hallmark.

The news about Biya triggered a wave of celebrations abroad with Nigerians joining without thinking twice.

Speaking to Cameroon Concord News Group, a Nigerian in Ireland who elected anonymity said that Cameroonians are weak, adding that even the Okada Union in Lagos will not let a 91-year-old man to be its president.

Nigerians are aware that Cameroonians are leaving their country in droves because of Biya’s tyranny and mismanagement and they hold that Cameroonians should be courageous enough to take the bull by the horn instead of running away.

He added that though Nigeria is not an Eldorado, it is better than Cameroon because Nigerians are enjoying free speech.

He pointed to Minister Atanga Nji’s press release which banned any discussions on President Biya’s health, adding that such a person should never be a minister in Cameroon, a country which has millions of highly educated people.

He said most of Africa was praying for Biya to quit the political scene, adding that at his age, he was too old to engineer any real change or reforms in the country.

By Chi Prudence Asong