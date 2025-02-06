Nyene Mawn and Manyu Development: The changing patterns expected in Paris

The Manyu Women International Association (Nyene Mawn) in all Manyu sub constituencies comprising Upper Banyang, Akwaya, Mamfe Central and Eyumojock including diaspora chapters in South Africa, Belgium, Germany, Nigeria, Benin Republic, Cameroon, France, UK, Holland, Buea-Cameroon and Austria will be holding their yearly residential convention in the French capital, Paris to contribute their quota towards developing of their motherland.

Although, the 2025 Nyene Mawn August meeting in Paris, France will not be too glamorous as seen during their rebranding process in the Kingdom of Belgium last year because of the passing to eternity of one of their prominent members Lady Mbi Angel, Nyene Mawn’s residential conventions are now becoming a yearly ritual as Manyu women living at home and abroad communion in a specific location to complement developmental efforts in providing for the Manyu girl child.

The leader of the Manyu Women International Association (Nyene Mawn) Dr Mrs Patience Abangma was in Paris over the weekend to pay her last respect to the late Lady Mbi Angel in a ceremony that was attended by a sell-out crowd.

In Paris, Mama Abangma reiterated respect for Nyene Mawn institutions and values and stated categorically that Nyene Mawn will forever maintain its international status with all members in Africa, Europe and North America having the same voting rights and privileges.

Dr Patience Abangma thanked all Nyene Mawn queens who made the trip to Paris to facilitate Lady Mbi Angel’s home-going and promised that in August, Nyene Mawn queens will levy themselves and whatever is generated will be channeled towards making the association stronger.

She furthered that the involvement of women in the development of rural communities in Manyu Division is now becoming very popular and that Nyene Mawn queens should be ready to support efforts geared towards complementing the Manyu men.

Dr Mrs Patience Abangma sounded a note caution to Nyene Mawn members all over the world when she opined that “as members of Nyene Mawn, our frame of mind should not be to take credit for whatever the association is doing but to actively bring in unity and development in the Manyu community, including but not limited to the Manyu girl child.”

She praised Nyene Mawn France for organizing a befitting wake keep in honour of Lady Mbi Angel and appealed to Nyene Mawn France to do same come August.

Cameroon Concord News Group understands she plans to step down as President-General after the August meeting in France.

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai with files