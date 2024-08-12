MOHWA: Evidence, not ranting!

The MOHWA roof is on fire and even their best fire fighters are incapable of putting out the blaze. Nothing hurts like the truth and until MOHWA leaders clean up their mess, nobody will trust them. This scandal has hurt MOHWA and many donors have walked away.

While good leaders lead their communities and organizations into the land of promise, using credibility and accountability, MOHWA leaders have led this erstwhile iconic Manyu organization into a massive category nine storm which has torn the organization into pieces, using intimidation and manipulation.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, MOHWA leaders should know that the onus is on them to prove their innocence. Ranting will never replace evidence and threats of legal action will not deter whistleblowers from telling the truth.

The Cameroon Concord News Group is a devil in alliance with the truth. It will never be an angel in alliance with falsehood. The journalism profession is not where love should be sought. It is a profession driven by the desire to report the truth and fight malfeasance in all of its forms. And that is what the Cameroon Concord News is doing.

Those who are insisting that the Cameroon Concord News journalists are amateurs are simply blissfully oblivious of their own ignorance. Which evidence of infighting and mismanagement are more obvious and more eloquent than the formation of EYUMEMA, NYENE MAWN and BECHOKO NGOREH MANYU?

Which evidence is more devastating for an organization than the lack of transparency in the management of the organization’s finances? When was the last time MOHWA financial reports were audited? When was the last time they were presented to the general assembly? These are some of the questions MOHWA leadership should be answering for the public to continue trusting the organization, after all, the organization’s money also comes from goodwill donations.

If those who are stuck with a corrupt leadership do not see a need for an internal investigation and an audit of MOHWA finances, the public needs those investigations for it to continue trusting the organization and giving its money.

A humble leader should urge his or her collaborators to come up with incontrovertible and exculpatory evidence which should restore confidence but over the last few days, though she has lost sleep, she has continued to be defiant claiming that the allegations are rubber bullets which are not hurting.

No responsible leader speaks that way. Sources close to Comfort Beyang have reported that the allegations have hit her like a ton of bricks and, over the last week, she has become overly talkative, spending more time on the phone to gauge her supporter’s reactions and loyalty.

She does not know that her supporters will not want to rub her the wrong way, but behind the scenes, they know that she is not worthy of their trust. She has destroyed a once buoyant organization because of her greed and arrogance and the spirit of the late General Nana Abunaw is chasing her all over the place.

She is now a glaring example of why poor people should not be leaders. She wants to live the big life but her meager university salary cannot provide her the luxury and recognition she wants.

If she was really wise, she would have known that desire creates slaves out of kings. Her insatiable quest for power and recognition, and her love of a big life have diminished her in the eyes of the public.

This scandal has reduced her to normal human proportions and her scheme to use MOHWA to hoist herself to the top of the political world in Cameroon has been foiled. This is really what is hurting her at this time.

She still has a choice – present clear evidence of innocence and the public will trust her. Without such evidence, then she will been seen as being untrustworthy to handle any public office.

I dedicate this flat write up to late General Nana Abunaw-the Peace Maker

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Group Chairman and editor-in-chief

Cameroon Concord News Group