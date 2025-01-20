Minister Ngoh Ngoh attends opening of Brenda Biya’s Cosmetics boutique in Yaoundé

Brenda Biya, daughter of President Paul Biya, has officially launched her cosmetics boutique in Yaoundé’s Bastos district.

On Saturday 18 January 2025, Brenda Biya inaugurated her high-end cosmetics store in the heart of Cameroon’s capital. The shop, called ‘Bree Cosmetics’, offers a wide range of beauty products.

The inauguration ceremony was well attended with the Secretary General at the presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh also answering present.

‘I worked really hard on this project,’ says Brenda Biya in a promotional video about the opening of her boutique in the Bastos district of Yaoundé.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé