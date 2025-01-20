Achille Webo appointed assistant Coach of Antalyaspor

Former Cameroon international Achille Webo has officially been appointed as the assistant coach of Turkish club , competing in the Super Lig. This announcement marks a significant new chapter in Webo’s career, having previously proved his coaching skills in Turkey with Ankaragücü and Basaksehir.

Achille Webo, a renowned forward for the national team, has successfully transitioned into coaching. After hanging up his boots, he quickly rose through the ranks, establishing himself as a familiar face in the Turkish football scene.

His past experiences at Ankaragücü and Basaksehir have equipped him with recognized expertise, making him a logical choice for the assistant coach position at Antalyaspor.

In his new role, Webo will assist the head coach in technical and tactical management of the team. His experience and knowledge of Turkish football will be invaluable assets for Antalyaspor, which aims to strengthen its performance in the Super Lig.

Webo will also bring his leadership and passion for the game to the club—qualities that have defined his playing career and continue to shape his coaching approach.

Achille Webo’s appointment is a testament to his hard work and dedication to football. After shining on the pitch as a player, he remains a respected figure in the coaching world.

This new opportunity at Antalyaspor will allow him to further develop his skills and contribute to the club’s success.

Webo’s appointment has been met with enthusiasm from football fans in both Cameroon and Turkey. Experts highlight that his experience and understanding of Turkish football make him an ideal fit for this role.

On social media, hashtags #AchilleWebo and #Antalyaspor quickly trended, gathering thousands of supportive messages and congratulations.

The appointment of Achille Webo as assistant coach of Antalyaspor marks an exciting new phase in his career. Having excelled as both a player and a coach, he continues to be a key figure in Turkish football.

With his experience and leadership, Webo is well-positioned to contribute to Antalyaspor’s success and the evolution of football in Turkey. Fans from Cameroon and Turkey will closely follow this new adventure, hoping to see Webo shine on the sidelines.

Source: Footboom