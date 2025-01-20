US: Trump in Capitol to be sworn in as 47th US president

Donald Trump has arrived at the Capitol to be sworn in as the 47th US president.

Trump’s incoming administration indicates he will declare a “national emergency” at the US-Mexico border, along with a host of other executive actions – which will be announced later today

Ahead of Trump entering office, Biden issues pre-emptive pardons for several figures “threatened with criminal prosecutions”, including Dr Anthony Fauci and officers who testified over the Capitol riot

Earlier, Trump attended a church service alongside some of the most powerful tech moguls in the world – Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook

The inauguration, ceremony which is traditionally held outside the US Capitol, has been moved indoors due to a forecast of freezing temperatures with a wind chill of -13C (9F)

