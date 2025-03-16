Trump and Putin to speak this week on Ukraine ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will likely hold talks this week on how to reach a ceasefire deal for Ukraine, according to US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff, who met with Putin for four hours on Thursday in Moscow, said on Sunday that he had arranged the talk between the two leaders as part of Trump’s goal to seal a 30-day ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Witkoff is a longtime friend of Trump and himself a real estate mogul like Trump. He is playing a key role on behalf of the Trump administration in US foreign policy.

In an interview with CNN, Witkoff described his meeting with the Russian leader as “positive.”

Witkoff claimed Putin shared the same “Trump philosophy” and had agreed to end the Ukraine war.

Source: Presstv