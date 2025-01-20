Biya’s continued stay in power: Bishop of Yagoua comes under attack

The President of the National Assembly Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has launched a scathing attack on the Bishop of Yagoua, who in a homily on 1 January 2025 denounced the inertia of the corrupt CPDM government in Yaoundé.

‘Even a devil should first take power in Cameroon and then we’ll see’, Bishop Barthelemy Yaouda of the Diocese of Yagoua said.

His Lordship the Bishop of Yagoua used the figure of speech to indicate that it was time for President Paul Biya to make way for someone else.

‘We’re not going to suffer any more than this. We’ve already suffered. The worst is not going to come. Even the Devil should first take power in Cameroon and then we’ll see.”

Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was visibly ‘touched’ by these remarks and has gone on the offensive against the Holy Roman Catholic Church lecturing a pro Biya audience on the notion of the devil and stating that it is imperative to summon Bishop Barthelemy Yaouda to Rome.

‘Catholics should summon that bishop to Rome to show us the devil. Otherwise, it means that all Catholics are saying the same thing. No one has yet seen the devil. Even pagans have never seen the devil. Nobody has ever seen the devil, only this bishop knows where the devil is’, said Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

Cavaye’s childish outburst shows that the prelate’s homily is making waves inside the Unity Palace this election year.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé