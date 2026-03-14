Minister Beti Assomo says security situation improving in troubled regions

Cameroon’s security situation in Far North, Northwest and Southwest has improved significantly, authorities said on Friday.

“Normal activities” are returning to the regions, said Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo. “The general security situation is improving and in a significant way.”

He made the remarks while reading a message from President Paul Biya during the graduation ceremony of the 40th batch of the Combined Military Services Academy, Cameroon’s top military school.

He said sustained efforts will continue until the “complete restoration” of peace and stability in the regions.

Cameroon is facing a Boko Haram insurgency in the Far North region and a prolonged armed separatist conflict in the Northwest and Southwest regions.

Source: Xinhuanet