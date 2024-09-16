No sitting MOWAH chapter president is known to have formally visited any foreign country before joining another Manyu women’s association. That is, till now.

Chief Stella Ntui Arhewoh’s visits to France, Belgium and Holland before her likely return to Abuja, Nigeria to launch Nyene Mawn have garnered extensive coverage. Nchemty Boh Manyu Face Book Page in particular have hyped up Chief Arhewoh’s European Union check-in, focusing on the fact that Nyene Mawn’s first leader in the Federal Republic of Nigeria decided to visit Europe first.

While prominent Manyu royals like Prince Julian Ebai in the United Kingdom are cautioning against reading too much into the rivalries that have rocked the leading Manyu women association, MOWAH, Alfred Bate Bawak, a top Manyu elite in Leicester UK say the developments – especially the visit of Chief Stella Ntui Arhewoh to Europe – provide further hints into the likely direction Manyu women at home and abroad are taking towards development.

Alfred Bate Bawak believes that even with the present difficulty and the creation of Nyene Mawn and Eyumema, engagement with the Manyu girl child will always remain firmly on the radar under a Chief Stella Ntui Arhewoh’s Nyene Mawn presidency in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Last week Chief Stella Arhewoh at the invitation of Nyene Mawn Holland less than three weeks after her participation in the launch in Belgium was in Rotterdam.

The Saturday September 14 reception saw Chief Stella Ntui Arhewoh meeting with the President of Nyene Mawn Holland Lady Frida Enow and prominent Nyene Mawn members in Rotterdam, where she reaffirmed productive ties and pledged cooperation for closer relations with all Nyene Mawn chapters in Europe. Chief Stella Arhewoh also held talks with Holland’s Nyene Mawn senior adviser Lady Emilia Mbeng.

Midway through Chief Stella Arhewoh’s stop in Holland, Nyene Mawn France announced that the former MOWAH Nigeria leader would be swinging by thereafter for a day before departing for Abuja.

Her EU visits have generated plenty of media buzz, with outlets highlighting how it is Chief Stella Arhewoh first European tour since the beginning of the MOWAH Global crisis that is showing no signs of ending. Some also pointed out the novelty of a female Manyu leader making formal overseas visits.

Analysts say the focus by Nyene Mawn Europe on Chief Stella Arhewoh is deliberate, especially as Nyene Mawn is currently vying with the sinking MOWAH Global for influence.

“It is Nyene Mawn’s way of posturing, to show that they move faster than any other Manyu women’s group in dealing with Manyu women in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said Chief Eyong Paolo former MECA Nordrhein President in the Federal Republic of Germany.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai