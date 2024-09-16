French Cameroun: Yagoua city splits in two after bridge collapse

The city of Yagoua, Mayo Danay, has been split in two after the collapse of a bridge on September 12. The bridge had been submerged by floodwaters for more than two weeks.

Residents said the collapse of the strategic bridge had forced them to use canoes to cross the river. No casualties were reported.

The senior divisional officer of Mayo Danay, Jean-Lazare Ndongo Ndongo, visited the site to assess the situation. He had warned the population of heavy rainfall earlier this year.

The floods have claimed at least 15 lives and displaced over 200,000 people, according to unofficial reports. The Mayo Danay department is located in the Logone River basin. The river’s overflow, without protective levees, has flooded surrounding lands.

Source: Sbbc