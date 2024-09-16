Yaoundé: CNPS refutes cyber-attack claims

Despite rebuffing the hacking attack on Cameroon’s state-run pension fund, the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS), the attackers known as Space Bear have given the firm 10 days to conclude discussions and pay an unknown ransom, failing which they will publicly publish the data.

The hackers claim that the stolen data will be released on September 22. The CNPS insists that the purported attack is incorrect and that its information system is secure.

Last Thursday, Space Bears, a hacker gang that rose to prominence this year, claimed to have infiltrated CNPS’s system and was holding crucial fund data.

The hackers claimed to have acquired financial documents, accounting reports, customer databases and backup data, Huawei network structure blueprints, future network modernization plans, and personal data of employees and pensioners, including insurance information.

However, Noël Alain Olivier Mekulu Mvondo Akame, director general of CNPS, stated that its information system had not been hacked and that no portion of its database was in the hands of mysterious individuals seeking ransom.

“The CNPS information system is operating normally,” Akame said in a statement, assuring the public, pensioners, and partners that there has been no infiltration and that service delivery is optimal.

Source: itweb.Africa