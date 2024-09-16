200,000 people affected by floods in Cameroon

In recent weeks, relentless heavy rains have battered Mayo Danay in the Far North region of Cameroon, with the city of Yagoua bearing the brunt of the unprecedented downpour, Report informs referring to Africa News.

The damage is extensive, with reports indicating at least ten fatalities, entire neighborhoods submerged, 185 primary schools and 13 high schools flooded, and the loss of over 1,100 livestock.

Residents are struggling to survive amidst the disaster, with many unable to meet basic needs such as food and shelter. Litassou Daniel, a local victim of the floods, described the dire situation: “The rain took us by surprise in the middle of the night. Our kitchen utensils are gone—pots disappeared, and our sheep, chickens, and goats are nowhere to be found. I’m now in the water, trying to cope, but we can’t even light a fire.”

The humanitarian toll is staggering. Over 200,000 people have been affected, with 8,000 homes destroyed. Those displaced by the disaster have been relocated to temporary camps outside the city. However, the victims are urgently calling for more aid, as they have lost everything.

