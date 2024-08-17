Joel Embiid Showered With Accolades by Cameroon President

After Team USA won the gold medal at the Olympics, Joel Embiid was honored by Cameroon. Joel Embiid, the center for the Sixers, was awarded the Medal of Commander of the Order of Valor by his native Cameroon following his victory with Team USA at the Olympics.

Embiid received the accolade from Paul Biya, the president of Cameroon, according to TMZ Sports. It is given to individuals who make “exceptional contributions in the fields of arts, science, agriculture, commerce, or industry.”

Born in Cameroon, Embiid resided there until he went to the United States at the age of sixteen in order to pursue a career in basketball. Having played in seven All-Star games as a professional, Embiid won the 2022–2023 NBA MVP award.

Embiid was given the choice to represent France, the United States, or Cameroon; nevertheless, he finally selected the USA.

The Americans finished the Olympics with a perfect 6-0 record, winning 98-87 over the host nation, France, to seal their gold medal run.

Source: blacksportsonline