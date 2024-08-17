Bafoussam: Papal Nuncio urges peace in Cameroon

Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt, the pope’s representative to Cameroon, is urging Christians to remove the obstacles to peace as the central African country reels from a separatist crisis to the west and Boko Haram incursions to the north.

The Apostolic Nuncio was speaking August 14 during the annual Diocesan Peace Pilgrimage held at St. Joseph Cathedral of Bafoussam Diocese.

He emphasized the divine origin of peace and condemned all forms of violence.

“Peace is the creation of God. It is also a gift from God. Violence is the creation of evil. Violence is never justified. Let us stop any obstacles to peace,” the archbishop said.

He urged Christians to “carry our branches of peace with conviction, with humility, and raise them up to the Lord.”

“Let us place them in our doors, in our windows. Let us make everybody know that we have new symbols of life, not a Monday that is a symbol of death because of someone’s definition, but a branch of life which is a symbol of life and freedom and resurrection in Christ,” Bettencourt said.

The reference to Monday as “a symbol of death” is predicated on the fact that separatists in Cameroon’s two English-speaking North West and South West regions have enforced lockdowns on Mondays as they seek to undermine state presence.

Those who violate the lockdowns are kidnapped, tortured or even killed.

Bettencourt said it was critical that those who pursue peace should do so in humility, and respect towards others.

“I have to be humble before God. I have to be humble before my brother Bishops. We all must be humble before each other in order to be able to understand each other,” the Portuguese-born archbishop said.

“Violence is not justified today, which is Wednesday, or Thursday, or Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, or Monday, or Tuesday. It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is, because every day is a creation of God,” he added.

Violence erupted in the two English-speaking regions in 2016 when the government responded to teachers and lawyers’ strikes with lethal violence.

The teachers and lawyers in the two regions were striking over what they saw as the overwhelming influence of French in Anglo-Saxon schools and courts.

The government’s violent response led most Anglophones to coalesce around a common theme: The time had come for them to reaffirm their identity as Anglophones, with a distinct educational and legal system.

But it also led to the growth of a separatist wing who felt that the only way for Anglophones to practice their legal, education and political systems was to break away and form a separate nation to be called Ambazonia.

The conflict is now in its eighth year, and has led to the deaths of at least 6000 people, according to the International Crisis Group. More than one million others have been displaced, with more than 70,000 seeking refuge in Nigeria.

The United Nations says 2.2 million of the Anglophone regions’ four million people need humanitarian support while about 600,000 children have been deprived of effective schooling because of the conflict.

The country also faces a reinvigorated jihadist insurgency with deadly attacks in the Lake Chad area. According to the International Crisis Group, the war with Boko Haram, centered in the Far North, has killed over 3,000 Cameroonians, displaced about 250,000.

During the Bafoussam pilgrimage, Christians seized another opportunity to pray for peace in their strife-torn nation. Bishop Paul Lontsié-Keuné of Bafoussam urged both individual believers and the collective community to become ambassadors of peace, spreading harmony wherever they go.

The bishop also urged Christians to “do everything necessary to register and vote in the 2025 presidential elections for the candidate they believe will bring peace to Cameroon.”

He said such a vote would “promote social justice in a country where many live in fear due to kidnappings, the rise of hate speech, tribalism, and other challenges.”

Cameroonians are set to vote in a presidential election next year with ailing president, Paul Biya, now in power for over forty years, expected to seek re-election.

Opposition leaders have accused the president of plotting to extend his stay in power after parliament recently passed a bill extending the mandate of members of parliament by one year and shifting parliamentary elections by the same period.

That move has technically knocked off some of Biya’s potential challengers from the ballot. The Cameroon law requires a candidate for the presidency to belong to a political party that has representation in either parliament or in councils.

The country’s main political party, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) of Prof. Maurice Kamto is neither represented in parliament nor in the councils.

The CRM said it expected to take part in local and parliamentary elections that should have taken place in February 2025. That way, Kamto would have been able to run in the presidential.

Kamto said the law extending the term of parliamentarians, along with a presidential decision postponing local elections, is another ploy by 91-year-old Biya to remain leader for life.

In light of the growing uncertainty in the country, Lontsié-Keuné urged the faithful to “trust in the saving grace of God, not to succumb to fear, and to strive for unity and fraternity while rejecting all forms of tribalism and division among them.”

