MOHWA: When fools lose the argument, insults become their tool

MOHWA, a once global organization, has become a shadow of its former self. Before EYUMEMA, only MOHWA could pull Manyu people together. Today, Manyu’s beloved organization seems to have developed a dangerous disease and many people of Manyu descent are walking away from MOHWA.

Though many people are walking away from MOHWA, they are doing so with a heavy heart. The organization’s corrosive and radioactive leaders have destroyed an organization which many Manyu people held so close to their hearts.

For many days, MOHWA has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The leaders have been accused of all the crimes and sins in the world – financial malfeasance, intimidation, manipulation, etc.

Instead of seeking to address the issues, the beleaguered MOHWA president and her ‘lame dogs of war’ have been chasing shadows. First, it was the threat of law suits, but finding out that going down that route will bring them more pain than joy, they have resorted to insults. When fools lose the argument, insults become their tool.

MOHWA has been diminished. Its president is spiraling into a depression and the decamping is hurting MOHWA’s executive in a big and bad way.

Financial malfeasance hurts a country or a community more than anything else. MOHWA has been looted. Millions of CFAF have simply vanished from the organization’s coffers and there is nobody to account for the missing money. In the USA, it is alleged that the USA chapter president refused to provide receipts for her spending estimated at over USD 25,000.

Reckless spending has become the hallmark of the Comfort Beyang MOHWA administration. As the president of MOHWA, she burns through money like wildfire. During the last MOHWA Annual General Assembly (AGM) in Yaoundé, Agbor Tambe Martina and Comfort Beyang deliberately crafted a strategy to ensure that the organization’s finances did not get discussed. There was no closing ceremony and the various delegations from the various Cameroonian towns were very disappointed with the way the AGM was conducted.

MOHWA’s catastrophic crash has divided many Manyu families. Comfort Beyang’s Machiavellian plan seems to be working. In the USA, sisters-in-law no longer communicate properly like before. Lawyer Eno Charles’ wife, Joan Enow, who is a Comfort Beyang surrogate, is now at loggerheads with her sisters-in-law who cannot stand the mess playing out in MOHWA.

Her sisters-in-law are now very strong members of EYUMEMA and there are videos of at least one of them dancing off her frustration with MOHWA during EYUMEMA’s launch in Columbus, Ohio.

In a voice note released to the Cameroon Concord News, lawyer Charles Eno, a man of integrity and examplary objectivity, could be heard telling a MOHWA lady that there was a massive issue with MOHWA, but his wife who has aided and abetted Comfort Beyang in her mismanagement of MOHWA holds that by insulting the Cameroon Concord News journalists who are simply doing their job, the issues which are stalking MOHWA like a stubborn shadow will suddenly disappear.

Joan Eno is simply mistaken. She is backing the wrong horse. The die has been cast and Comfort Beyang belongs to the past. Her place is on the nasty ash heap of history. She has failed to immortalize her name. She has lost her best chance of achieving her heart’s desire – that of becoming a popular Manyu politician.

Her Machiavellian charm has failed her this time around. This is the second time Comfort Beyang is failing to leave a positive mark on her community and society.

First, it was at the Buea City Council where with the help of a politician like Senator Mbella Moki, she found a place at the Buea City Council as the fourth deputy mayor. Since honesty and loyalty are not her things, once she got a place at the Buea City Council, she joined Mbella Moki’s enemies to give him a bad name.

But when you have made the devil your Lord and Master, know that he will visit you in ways that will be far from being pleasant.

Her pact with Mayor Patrick Ekema of blessed memory against Senator Mbella Moki could not last. Ekema was a man of war and he would stop at nothing to obtain whatever he wanted. Once Mbella Moki was out of the way, Ekema’s knife turned inward, stabbing Comfort Beyang in a bad and big way. The uncouth Ekema just threw her out of the council like a piece of junk because of her bloated ego, manipulative tendencies and immeasurable expansive ambitions which did not sit well with him.

It was as if her tragic dismissal from the Buea City Council did not teach her any lessons. Until Comfort Beyang shrinks her ego, she will not learn any lessons and she will not know any real peace of mind.

Seeking to rebuild her image which had been bruised by Patrick Ekema, she manipulated her way into the MOHWA leadership and, once at the helm, her demons started rearing their ugly heads again. Again because of her manipulation and love of money, Comfort Beyang’s ambition and political dream have taken a nosedive as many MOHWA women have left the organization she leads. She is now the president of an empty shell which cannot implement any meaningful projects in Manyu Division. EYUMEMA and NYENE MAWN have simply killed MOHWA.

In the USA alone, EYUMEMA walked away with 800 members. Today only less than a hundred women in America support MOHWA and most of MOHWA’s development resources came from North America.

In Canada, a massive decamping is in the offing. MOHWA Canada which had gathered momentum before this scandal is struggling. Many women are wanting out and even those who have recently paid their registration and uniform dues have opted to leave their money behind. The Comfort Beyang scandal has hit MOHWA like a tidal wave. NYENE MAWN’s launch at the end of this month will surely be that proverbial last nail in MOHWA’s coffin.

But Comfort Beyang is not even learning from her own errors. Despite advice from many senior Manyu women, Comfort Beyang has continued her comedy of self-destruction. She has rejected all the pearls of wisdom which have been given to her.

On Tuesday, the Cameroon Concord News reported that a senator had called Comfort Beyang with the objective of giving her the best possible advice. Faithful to her self-destruction philosophy, Comfort Beyang, who was loud on the phone, told the senator that she was busy. It was just a tactic. She did not want to hear anything about MOHWA. The Cameroon Concord News Group’s Buea correspondent was very close to where she was and he obtained all the necessary information.

Despite her refusal to talk, the senator did however obtain an appointment from the ‘Queen of Evil’ for the next day. Faithful to her ways, Comfort Beyang did not come to the location of the appointment, leaving the senator disappointed.

But the Cameroon Concord News Group’s correspondent was not disappointed. He was instead having a field day. Comfort Beyang’s missteps are indeed good news to the correspondent who hastily called headquarters to report the mistake by the ‘Queen of Evil’ who has embraced the path to self-immolation.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Group Chairman and Editor-in-chief

Cameroon Concord News Group