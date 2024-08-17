MOHWA participates in SDO’s CFAF 15 million tour of Mamfe town

The Manyu Senior Divisional Officer who resides in Mamfe town was on a tour of Mamfe town on Friday, 16 August 2024 with a massive and desperate crowd in attendance.

Among the dance groups was a small MOHWA group of less than 10 women who were there to represent a diminished MOHWA which is going through a massive crisis which has torn the once popular organization into pieces.

MOHWA Mamfe used to count over 40 women but following the crisis which has left the organization with a bloodshot eye, most of the women have signed up for EYUMEMA which is an organization which has just existed for less than three years.

EYUMEMA and yet-to-be launched NYENE MAWN have stolen the show from MOHWA which has been in the spotlight over the last year for all the wrong reasons.

It is being alleged that the SDO’s tour, which has cost Mamfe Central elites over CFAF 15 million, was an occasion for the beleaguered MOHWA to soothe itself that it is still a key player in Manyu’s development.

But development is not about dancing. Dancing alone does not bring development to a community. Development is about numbers and money and a diminished MOHMA cannot bring the type of development Manyu needs at this time.

However, if MOHWA cannot bring transformative projects to Manyu, it can at least provide dancers when the real game changers come to town. The poor have their roles in development and dancing is one of their roles. MOHWA dancers can continue to perfect their dancing ability because their dancing skills will be needed when those who matter will be in town.

By Staff man Alain Agbor Ebot