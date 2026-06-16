Issa Tchiroma files complaint in France against President Paul Biya

Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary has filed two legal complaints in France against President Paul Biya and several senior officials, escalating his challenge to the government months after the country’s disputed 2025 presidential election.

Tchiroma, who is living in exile in The Gambia, says the complaints are based on allegations of human rights violations committed against his supporters following the vote. The former government minister broke ranks with Biya ahead of the election and ran as an opposition candidate.

He continues to contest the official results, which handed 93-year-old President Paul Biya another term in office. Tchiroma claims he was the rightful winner and accuses authorities of targeting opposition activists through arrests and repression after the election.

The CPDM government has rejected the allegations and dismissed the legal action.

The case now opens a new chapter in the political standoff between the veteran president and one of his former allies, highlighting the tensions that continue to surround the outcome of last year’s election.

French judicial authorities will now decide whether to proceed with an investigation into the complaints.

Source: Agencies