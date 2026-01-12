Iran says armed forces ‘fully prepared’ for war

The Iranian Armed Forces, backed by the nation, are fully prepared to repel any act of aggression against the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Asked at a press conference about the possibility of war, Baghaei said Iran is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to respond to any act of aggression.

“Our nation has shown that, with full might and complete courage, it defends Iran’s integrity, and our readiness is increasing carefully and on a moment-by-moment basis, and our armed forces, as in the past, will be ready to repel any act of aggression,” he said.

He said the recent riots in Iran were caused by “very evident” interventionist remarks by US and Israeli officials.

“Peaceful protests were met with an appropriate response by the administration… But in the second stage, the country was faced with a wave of warm and cold arms, in addition to US and Israeli officials’ interventionist remarks,” he noted.

Some shopkeepers last week staged limited street protests in several Iranian cities over economic instability, but the demonstrations were steered toward violence after public statements by US and Israeli figures — amplified by Israeli-linked Persian-language outlets — encouraged vandalism and disorder.

Authorities have acknowledged the legitimacy of peaceful economic grievances and vowed to address them, while blaming foreign-backed elements for exploiting concerns over rising living costs and the depreciation of the national currency, which is directly linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and oil exports.

Iranian authorities declared that perpetrators of the latest unrest are backed by the United States and the Israeli regime.

Baghaei added that this time, American and Israeli officials revealed their interference very openly.

It was clear, according to Baghaei, that these interventions were meant to create violence and chaos in Iran.

“Many believe that the recent events that happened these days were the thirteenth day of the US-Israeli aggression against our country,” he said.

He further noted that these remarks were in violation of international laws, and the country will show the documents in the future.

Source: Presstv