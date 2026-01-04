Indomitable Lions beat Bafana Bafana to reach AFCON 2025 quarterfinals against Morocco

A statement win in the Round of 16. Cameroon showed efficiency and composure to knock out South Africa and book a quarterfinal date with the host.

An intense battle from the opening whistle

The AFCON 2025 Round of 16 clash got off to a fast, physical start as South Africa and Cameroon traded early momentum. Both sides tested the waters, with set pieces and direct play defining the opening exchanges.

Bafana Bafana looked to assert themselves through crosses and dead-ball situations, while the Indomitable Lions relied on pace, power and quick transitions going forward.

Tchamadeu breaks the deadlock

The breakthrough arrived in the 41st minute. Junior Tchamadeu capitalized on a well-worked move to beat the South African back line and give Cameroon a deserved lead heading into the break.

South Africa tried to respond before halftime, including a saved effort from Oswin Appollis, but lacked the final touch to draw level.

Kofane doubles the lead and Cameroon take control

The second half could not have started better for Cameroon. At 54 minutes, Christian Kofane struck to make it 2-0, putting immediate pressure on South Africa and shifting full control of the match to the Lions.

With the advantage secured, Cameroon managed the tempo intelligently, closing down spaces and looking to exploit gaps on the counter.

Late drama, but no comeback

Just when the match seemed settled, South Africa found a late lifeline. In the 88th minute, Evidence Maggopa attacked the space inside the box to meet a long delivery from Aubrey Modiba, pulling one back to make it 2–1 and adding real tension to the closing moments.

Despite a late push from Bafana Bafana, Cameroon held their nerve and protected the lead to secure their place in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals.

Cameroon march on to a heavyweight quarterfinal

Solid at the back, clinical in front of goal and composed in key moments, Cameroon closed out a 2-1 victory to secure their place in the quarterfinals. Awaiting them is a blockbuster showdown against tournament hosts Morocco.

The Indomitable Lions move forward with confidence, while South Africa bow out after a spirited performance that ultimately fell short when it mattered most.

