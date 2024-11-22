HIV/Aids prevalence rate in Cameroon stands at 2.7%

The National AIDS Control Committee (NACC) shared updated data on Cameroon’s HIV/AIDS epidemic during a recent meeting in Yaoundé. Nearly 400,000 people in Cameroon are living with HIV, representing a 2.7% prevalence rate. Worryingly, children under 14 are the most affected group.

The NACC emphasized that these figures will soon be updated as the government prepares to release findings from the second Cameroon Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (Camphia II). This study, led by the Ministry of Public Health (Minsante), aims to evaluate the epidemic’s impact and refine the country’s response.

The first Camphia study was conducted in 2017. According to a Minsante document, the second phase will provide critical data on HIV incidence, resistance, and prevalence. These insights will help adjust strategies and measure the progress made in combating the epidemic.

While awaiting the results, the NACC continues to stress the importance of testing, noting that many Cameroonians remain unaware of their HIV status. Preteens are a key focus of NACC efforts. “We are implementing what we call community-based identification of children living with HIV who are unaware of their status. This initiative has allowed us to test nearly 1,000 children who are HIV-positive and attending our schools without knowing their condition,” said NACC Secretary-General Joseph Fokam in a statement to CRTV.

This week, Minsante launched a month-long HIV testing campaign, with preadolescents as the primary target. The initiative aims to improve early detection and connect those diagnosed with the necessary treatment and support systems.

