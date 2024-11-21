Arrest warrants for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for the Israeli regime’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, over war crimes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I, composed of three judges, announced the sentence in a statement on Thursday, six months after the court’s Prosecutor, Karim Khan, requested it. Earlier, the ICC panel dismissed Israel’s appeals, contesting its jurisdiction.