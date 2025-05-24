Germany: Catholic Women Association members urged to invest in spiritual growth

The 2025 Retreat for members of the Catholic Women Association (CWA) in Europe that started on Friday, May 23 in the beautiful city of Wuppertal in the Nordrhein Westphalia region drew an inspiring assembly of devout women, united in faith and purpose, under the leadership of their respective branch executives.

The gathering is skillfully being coordinated by Rev Father Alphonse Liwonjo and the European CWA Coordinator alongside host Presidents Christy Atabong, Frida Mua, Susan Abolo and Loveline Nana.

Drawing from the rich theological and spiritual traditions of the Church, Rev Fathers Terence Noro and Alphonse Liwonjo expounded on the significance of the theme “As pilgrims of hope, women in leadership aspire to develop spiritually and intellectually”.

Rev Father Alphonse Liwonjo furthered that the Wuppertal retreat has provided a sacred time of grace, mercy, and renewal and urged the women to fully embrace the plenary indulgences offered by the Church, emphasizing the indispensable role of conversion and sacramental reconciliation.

Rev Father Liwonjo enjoined the CWA members to emulate Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ and ensure that they prayed the rosary with total submission to God. He also encouraged the mothers to invest in their spiritual growth.

Also speaking were engineer Tambe Mathias and Lady Buma Sarah who impacted the women on spirituality and leadership deep within the CWA.

The retreat recorded an impressive turnout from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Germany.

The convention will end on Sunday.

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai in Wuppertal