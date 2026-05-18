Southern Cameroons Crisis: Archbishop Nkea revives Pope Leo’s peace message

One month after Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Bamenda, Cameroon’s Catholic Church is once again placing the issue of peace at the center of public debate in the country’s conflict-hit Anglophone regions.

Over the weekend, Archbishop Andrew Nkea of Bamenda called on Christians to take an active role in reconciliation efforts within their communities, urging believers to move beyond speeches and support peace through everyday actions and dialogue.

Nkea, who also serves as president of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, delivered the message during a special thanksgiving Mass held at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Abangoh, in the Mezam division, according to state broadcaster CRTV.

In his homily, the archbishop encouraged worshippers to become “ambassadors of peace,” arguing that lasting stability in the region would require collective involvement and sustained local engagement.

The message carries particular weight in Cameroon’s Northwest Region, one of the main epicenters of the country’s Anglophone crisis, which has disrupted social, economic, and religious life for years.

Nkea’s remarks also echoed the message delivered by Pope Leo XIV during his April 16 visit to Bamenda.

During a peace gathering held at Bamenda Cathedral, the pope called for dialogue, reconciliation, and unity in the regions affected by violence.

The event brought together Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, and Muslim leaders, alongside traditional authorities, in a rare public display of interfaith support for peace efforts in the region.

With the appeal this weekend, Archbishop Nkea appeared intent on keeping momentum around the pope’s message alive at a time when expectations remain high for a lasting return to stability in Cameroon’s Anglophone areas.

Source: Sbbc