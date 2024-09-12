French Lagardère wins 10-Year duty-free deal at Douala and Yaoundé airports

Lagardère Travel Retail Western Africa, a subsidiary of French Lagardère group, has won a contract to design and manage the duty-free shops at Douala and Yaoundé international airports. The agreement, signed yesterday by Thomas Owona Assoumou, CEO of Aéroports du Cameroun (ADC), and Sountou Bousso, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Western Africa, covers 10 years.

This partnership enables ADC to meet travelers’ expectations by broadening the product selection provided by Lagardère. The agreement also includes upgrading the facilities, with plans to renovate retail spaces and provide a more modern shopping experience. Sountou Bousso emphasized, “This partnership allows us to bring our expertise to Cameroon’s airports by rethinking the retail spaces and enhancing the passenger experience.” The goal is to make Cameroon’s airports vibrant hubs where every traveler feels welcome.

Lagardère Travel Retail, which operates in over 40 countries and 250 airports, is a global leader in airport retail. The new deal, according to Thomas Owona Assoumou, “aligns with the modernization of Cameroon’s airport lounges, which began in 2022, to make the country more attractive to tourists.”

With Lagardère’s involvement, both airports will diversify their commercial offerings with new international and local brands. The deal is expected to boost ADC’s revenue through royalties. Assoumou also noted, “Lagardère will pay back 20% of the sales from local products, as well as a portion of the net profit”.

Source: Business in Cameroon