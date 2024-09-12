Telecom regulator announces audit of National Fiber Optic Network

The Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ART) announces that it has received directives from the government to conduct an operational audit of the national fiber optic network. This decision follows a “continuous deterioration in the quality of mobile electronic communication services provided by mobile operators MTN Cameroon, Orange Cameroun, and Camtel to their 2G/3G/4G network subscribers,” the regulator stated in a communiqué dated September 11, 2024.

In this document, ART Director General Philémon Zo’o Zame explained that inspections conducted by his agency uncovered several issues contributing to this “disruption.” These include insufficient electrical power for operators’ infrastructure, challenges in fuel supply for technical sites—particularly in major cities—and repeated breaks in fiber optic cables.

The government-ordered audit aims to assess the current state of the national fiber optic network, which is crucial for ensuring the proper functioning of telecommunications services. Preliminary results indicate that the network is experiencing “continuous degradation.” Consequently, the maintenance conditions of the network require urgent reevaluation. “Given this situation, public authorities are determined not only to improve the maintenance conditions of the national network but also to rehabilitate and expand it to achieve better performance,” the ART Director General stated. He also emphasized that ART will continue to closely monitor the implementation of annual investment plans by telecom operators, which are designed to expand network coverage and enhance service quality across the country.

This announcement comes amidst growing dissatisfaction among telecom service users. On August 28, the International Consumer Association (Asicom) criticized the poor quality of internet and communication services provided by Orange and MTN. According to Business in Cameroon, a the association urged the government to impose sanctions. A report by the French Development Agency (AFD) on digital freedoms in 26 Francophone African countries, published in May 2023, highlighted that despite an increase in internet penetration from 21% to 38% between 2016 and 2020, Cameroonians continue to face “prohibitive prices” for services of “variable quality.” The report also noted that MTN and Orange experience an average of 60 network disruptions per year, each lasting between 30 minutes and two hours.

The decline in telecom services in Cameroon is not a new issue, and the government is well aware of it. Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Minette Libom Li Likeng has repeatedly expressed concern about the declining quality of electronic communication services in the country. These concerns have led to calls for sanctions, following widespread frustration over the continuous deterioration of telecom services. In late April 2023, a social media campaign was launched to protest against poor service quality and the perceived high costs of communication and Internet packages, particularly those offered by Orange and MTN. The operators, in turn, attributed the decline in service to frequent fiber optic interruptions and electricity supply issues.

Source: Sbbc