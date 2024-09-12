SNH-Glencore Scandal: UK court delays naming of Cameroonian officials involved

The identities of Cameroonian oil sector officials who allegedly received about CFA7 billion in bribes to facilitate Glencore’s activities in Africa, including in Cameroon, were not revealed on September 10, 2024, in London. However, the large-scale corruption trial did begin that day at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

According to a statement issued by the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH), “The hearing began at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court (London) that declared itself incompetent with respect to the seriousness of the charges. The case has been referred back to Southwark Crown Court and bail granted to the six defendants, pending the next hearing on 08th October”.

SNH remains hopeful that the upcoming hearing will finally reveal the identities of the implicated Cameroonian officials. “It is worth mentioning that SNH wrote to Glencore on 30th May 2022, immediately this affair broke out, and again on 05th June 2023 following Glencore’s conviction on 03rd November 2022, for the names of SNH officials allegedly involved in this affair. But Glencore refused to provide the names, citing an “anonymity clause” concluded with the Serious Fraud Office, a government agency attached to the Attorney General that was conducting the investigations,” SNH stated. The company also promised to ensure that all those involved would face justice in Cameroon.

Pressure from Akere Muna

SNH’s current stance is a stark contrast to its initial reaction when the scandal was first exposed by lawyer and anti-corruption advocate Akere Muna. At the time, SNH’s General Manager, Adolphe Moudiki, denied any involvement in the bribery scandal. He emphasized that such practices were strictly forbidden by SNH’s internal regulations. Nonetheless, Moudiki confirmed that both US and UK authorities had been contacted to verify the truth of these allegations.

After initially denying any wrongdoing, Moudiki shifted course between 2023 and 2024, requesting the opening of an investigation into the possible involvement of SNH executives in the corruption case. On August 2, 2024, he declared that “The General Manager of SNH, Minister Adolphe Moudiki, informs the national and international public that the executives and employees of Glencore, responsible for acts of corruption against SNH, have been identified and will appear before Westminster Court in London on September 10, 2024. This newly disclosed information marks a significant step forward in uncovering the truth in this troubling case. SNH, which filed a complaint with the Special Criminal Court (SCC) on November 6, 2023, to identify the Cameroonian accomplices in these corrupt acts, is confident that the outcome of the London proceedings will accelerate investigations at the SCC level.”

CFA7 billion in bribes

Muna expressed frustration over SNH’s recent statement. “When I revealed the Glencore corruption scandal over two years ago, SNH claimed there was no corruption because it was banned by their internal rules. Now, with the UK Serious Fraud Office revealing the names of former Glencore employees involved, SNH has suddenly filed a complaint,” Muna said. He added that the complaint seemed to be a hasty move due to the imminent disclosure of names by the UK courts. Muna also pointed out that Glencore is legally required to cooperate fully with Cameroonian authorities. Therefore, he urged SNH to suspend all dealings with the company until the Cameroonian accomplices are named.

SNH’s September 10 statement responded to this concern by confirming that all activities with Glencore had been suspended since May 2022, both in exploration and commercial dealings.

Background on the Scandal

This case dates back to late 2022. On November 3, 2022, the UK fined Glencore £276 million (about CFA162.73 billion) after the company admitted to corruption in five African countries, including Cameroon. “Bribery was accepted as part of the West Africa desk’s way of doing business… The corruption is of extended duration… It was endemic amongst traders on that particular desk… Bribery is a highly corrosive offence. It quite literally corrupts people and companies, and spreads like a disease,” remarked Judge Peter Fraser of Southwark Crown Court.

During the trial in May 2022, Glencore confessed to paying about $79.6 million (roughly CFA50 billion) to intermediaries to secure and maintain contracts with state-run entities in Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and South Sudan. Glencore’s lawyer revealed that approximately CFA7 billion in bribes had been paid to SNH and Sonara officials to boost Glencore’s operations in Cameroon.

Source: Business in Cameroon