Beti Assomo discusses cooperation with South Korea defense chief

South Korea Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun held bilateral talks with his counterpart from Cameroon on Wednesday to discuss the security situation, and ways to broaden defense and arms industry cooperation, his office said.

In what marked the first defense ministerial meeting between Korea and Cameroon since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1961, Kim and his counterpart, Joseph Beti Assomo, agreed to seek cooperation in the defense and arms sectors, including in the state communications network business of Cameroon, according to the South’s defense ministry.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the annual Seoul Defense Dialogue that kicked off its two-day run earlier in the day. Some 900 security officials and experts around the world joined the forum for discussions on regional and global security issues and challenges.

Source: Korea Times