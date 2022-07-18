French Cameroun: Two civilians killed in Boko Haram attack

At least two civilians were killed in an attack by the Boko Haram militants in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to security and local sources.

Boko Haram militants raided Gouzoudou locality of the region Friday night, killing two civilians. The military repelled the attack and killed one of the militants as they were struggling to escape, an official of the Cameroon army familiar with the attack told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

“Our troops continued to pursue the terrorists this morning (Saturday). We are stepping up security to protect civilians who have been regularly targeted in the region,” the official said.

Source: Xinhuanet