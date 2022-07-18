Biometric vaccination cards available for Cameroonians

Cameroon has introduced biometric vaccination cards to facilitate entry requirements for international travellers.

The head of the International Vaccination Center in Yaoundé, a structure under the Ministry of Public Health of Cameroon, Dr Ntsobe Njoh Bolo Bolo Yanne Emmanuel, says that biometric vaccination and health cards have been introduced for Cameroonian travelers in order to facilitate the process of verifying their vaccination status when entering or leaving the country.

This initiative is a novelty intended to keep Cameroon at the same level as other nations in terms of delivering modern and secure vaccines and digital health cards.

“It’s not just a (biometric) COVID-19 vaccination card,” says Dr Ntsobe.

“The biometric card also applies to vaccines against other diseases like yellow fever, cholera, typhoid fever and meningitis which are often required for international travel. All information regarding these vaccines can be stored in this card”.

The new biometric vaccination card can be obtained at all international vaccination centers in the country, including vaccination centers in Yaoundé, Douala, Bafoussam, Maroua and Garoua.

These cards contain a unique and secure QR code which, when scanned, reveals a directory of all vaccines a traveler may have taken. The maps are also stored digitally.

Source: OICanadian