OIC secretary-general visits Yaoundé

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha met Cameroon Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Ngute and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Legeune Mbela Mbela during a visit to the republic.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest. Taha thanked Cameroon for its constant support for the activities of the organization.

He called on member states to show solidarity in the face of the challenges facing the countries of the Sahel and the Chad Basin, and to support the economic development of the two regions.

The Cameroonian leaders congratulated the secretary-general on assuming the leadership of OIC and called on the organization to give priority to road infrastructure and electrical network interconnection projects among member states. Other areas of cooperation that were highlighted included the production of medicines and vaccines, and the promotion of science and technology.

The organization aims to strengthen ties between countries in the Muslim world.

Recently, the organization welcomed a $1 million donation from Nigeria for Afghanistan. Taha said the donation added “new momentum” to the organization’s efforts to help ease the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and to meet the needs of millions of Afghans.

The organization has appealed to all member states, stakeholders and partners to make contributions to the humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan through the bank account reserved for the fund at the Islamic Development Bank.

Source: Arabnews