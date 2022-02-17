French Cameroun: Two civilians killed in Boko Haram attack in Far North region

At least two civilians were killed when Boko Haram militants raided a village in the Far North region overnight into Tuesday, security and local sources said.

The attack took place in Gaboua, a locality in Koza subdivision of the region when locals were asleep.

The militants burgled the home of a respected community figure, killing him and his son, a military official who asked not to be named said.

Locals said, another group of the terrorists proceeded to loot several houses in Biguide, another locality of the subdivision. There were no casualties in the attack in Biguide.

The Boko Haram group has multiplied attacks against civilians in the region in recent weeks, targeting vulnerable impoverished communities, according to reports.

Source: Xinhuanet