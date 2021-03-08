French Cameroun: Minister dies from coronavirus

One of President Biya’s numerous cabinet ministers has died from COVID-19, making him the most high profile person in the country to die in the coronavirus outbreak.

Minister Adoum Gargoum, Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations, in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World died some few minutes ago in Yaoundé at the National Social Insurance Hospital, CNPS from Covid-19.

Cameroon Concord News understands that the President Biya acolyte had been placed in confinement after his wife tested positive for COVID 19.

Several cabinet ministers in the Biya regime including Minister Adoum Gargoum have underlying health problems.

This item is still developing

By Rita Akana in Yaounde





