French Cameroun: Far North latest flood report puts casualties at 38 Dead

Floods in Cameroon’s Far North region have killed at least 38 people since July, according to the latest report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The worst-hit area, Logone-et-Chari, has seen 12 deaths, while Mayo-Danay has reported 11. The departments of Mayo-Kani and Mayo-Tsanaga have recorded 5 and 2 fatalities, respectively.

OCHA’s October 18 report also states that over 50,000 homes have been destroyed, affecting 65,945 households, or more than 459,102 people. The floods have also damaged over 85,000 hectares of farmland and 5,510 livestock.

While OCHA warns of a potential health crisis due to persistent rain and rising water levels, the National Observatory on Climate Change predicts a gradual end to the rainy season in the Far North and North regions.

Recent images show that the city of Kousseri in Logone-et-Chari has also been submerged, following flooding in Yagoua, Mayo-Danay.

Source: Sbbc