Heavy rains threaten cocoa and palm oil production in Cameroon

Recent heavy rains in Cameroon could impact both food and cash crop production, warns the National Observatory on Climate Change (Onacc) in its October 21-30 climate bulletin. The report highlights risks for key crops, including cocoa, palm oil, banana, and rubber, across various regions.

According to Onacc, Cameroon’s agricultural sector faces potential damage from intense rains and high winds, particularly in the Guinea high savannah, highlands, and forest zones with multimodal rainfall. The bulletin warns of “degradation and destruction of plantations, including banana, oil palm, rubber, and fruit trees.” Cocoa farmers in the southern region, a major production area, are at further risk, as rising humidity could lead to an “increase in cases of black pod rot” in cocoa plantations.

In the Soudano-Sahelian zone, Onacc also points to the dangers of flooding, which may damage or destroy crops, along with potential rotting and early germination of agricultural products. To help mitigate these impacts, Onacc urges farmers across the country to follow its agricultural calendar for the 2024 second growing season.

Source: Business in Cameroon