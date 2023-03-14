French Cameroun: Elderly Woman Beheaded By Boko Haram In Far North

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Zamga, a border village in Far North Cameroon, killing a 75-year-old woman.

The woman, named locally as Aicha Degoule, was beheaded on Friday March 10 during the early hours of the morning as several Boko Haram fighters stormed the village, according to sources.

Aicha was living with her granddaughter, who fled with many others when the terrorists attacked. Aicha was left behind in the panic. She couldn’t run due to her age and health conditions.

Her body was discovered when people returned after the fighters had left, reports from sources in the area said.

The terrorists are said to have looted other houses, carrying away food, clothes and other kitchen utensils.

The attack is the latest of a number in the region. The area is close to the Mandara mountains, where it is thought members of Boko Haram previously loyal to slain leader Abubakar Shekau have retreated.

Attacks

The Boko Haram conflict that originated in northeast Nigeria slowly gained ground in Cameroon in 2013 and accelerated when President Paul Biya declared a war against the insurgents in 2014 during a summit in Paris, France.

Violence escalated in Far North Cameroon as Nigerian troops pushed Boko Haram fighters over the border as they retook towns in Nigeria that had been held by the militants.

A similar attack led by Boko Haram fighters on Feb 27, led to the killing of a 66-year-old woman. The attack took place at Ldagodja in the Mayo-Sava Division.

Another young woman, Dagalak Ndorondo was killed by the fighters on February 8 during a trip to fetch water for her family.

Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), have killed tens of thousands of people and forced over 378,000 to flee their homes, Human Rights Watch says.

Source: Human angle media