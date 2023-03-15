Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo Regime: Candidates line up to succeed disgraced Maxime Eko Eko

Four candidates have been identified to succeed Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, the head of the Directorate General of External Research popularly known as CENER who was indicted on 4 March in the case of journalist Martinez Zogo’s murder.

After 12 years at the head of the Cameroonian secret service, Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, one of the main targets of the investigation into the murder of journalist Martinez Zogo, is now an X factor.

The francophone dominated military intelligence agents since late January secretly investigated the murder of journalist Martinez Zogo with Israeli help and their findings have implicated Biya’s counter-espionage chief.

This item is still developing

By Nelly Epupa